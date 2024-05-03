PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina boys’ and girls’ varsity track are celebrating after both teams bring home the championship for region 2-AA.
The boys won by a total of 122 points and the girls won by a total of 191 points. Congratulations to the Rebels on another successful season on the track.
Full results are listed below.
SCHOOL | PLACE | POINTS
Boys’ Results:
Mid-Carolina High School | 1st | 122
Newberry High School | 2nd | 74
Saluda High School | 3rd | 68
Ninety Six High School | 4th | 59
Abbeville High School | 5th | 52
1st Place
Adam Bedenbaugh – 1600m Run (5:05.87), 3200m Run (11:06.82) *SB
Luis Espinoza – 400m Hurdles (58.00) *SB
Jaylin Loynes – Pole Vault (3.35m)
Jaxon Moody – Discus (43.36m)
4x800m Relay Team
2nd Place
Adam Bedenbaugh – 800m Run (2:02.06)
Ryan Crooks – 1600m Run (5:10.77)
Jacob Lindler – Pole Vault (3.2m)
Conner Cromer – Javelin (38.92m)
Jaxon Moody – Shot Put (14.38m)
4x100m Relay Team
3rd Place
Conner Cromer – 800m Run (2:15.85)
Jacob Lindler – 3200m Run (12:06.03)
Luis Espinoza – 110m Hurdles (17.18)
Keshon Williams – Disucs (38.78m)
4x400m Relay Team
Girls’ Results:
Mid-Carolina High School | 1st | 191
Sauda High School | 2nd | 75
Newberry High School | 2nd | 75
Ninety Six High School | 4th | 24
Abbeville High School | 5th | 6
1st Place
Logan Shephard – 800m Run (2:48.66) *SB
Meredith Koon – 1600m Run (6:21.65) *SB
Helena Mewbourn – 3200m Run (15:11.74)
Brayle Brown – Long Jump (4.96m), Triple Jump (10.24m)
Emory Simpson – Pole Vault (2.9m)
Callie Wilbanks – Discus (34.6m), Shot Put (10.23m)
Anna Grace Morris – Javelin (29.72m)
4x800m Relay Team
2nd Place
Jennifer Boland – 100m Dash (12.90) *SB
Josie Shephard – 400m Dash (1:00.26)
Katileena Griggs – 800m Run (2:54.75)
Logan Shephard – 1600m Run (6:22.03) *SB
Zoey Buckley – 3200m Run (16:20.59)
Jada Peacock – Long Jump (4.89m)
Olivia Garbart – Javelin (25.57m)
Kamijah Wadsworth – Shot Put (9.8m)
4x100m Relay Team
3rd Place
Josie Shephard – 100m Dash (13.07), 200m Dash (27.05)
Helena Mewbourn – 1600m Run (6:36.97)
Anna Grace Morris – 3200m Run (16:28.78)
Jennifer Boland – 400m Hurdles (1:14.93)
Mya Dewelt – Long Jump (4.79m)
Brennen Banks – Pole Vault (2.45m)
Madyson Brown – Discus (26.05m)
4x400m Relay Team
Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews