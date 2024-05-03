PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina boys’ and girls’ varsity track are celebrating after both teams bring home the championship for region 2-AA.

The boys won by a total of 122 points and the girls won by a total of 191 points. Congratulations to the Rebels on another successful season on the track.

Full results are listed below.

SCHOOL | PLACE | POINTS

Boys’ Results:

Mid-Carolina High School | 1st | 122

Newberry High School | 2nd | 74

Saluda High School | 3rd | 68

Ninety Six High School | 4th | 59

Abbeville High School | 5th | 52

1st Place

Adam Bedenbaugh – 1600m Run (5:05.87), 3200m Run (11:06.82) *SB

Luis Espinoza – 400m Hurdles (58.00) *SB

Jaylin Loynes – Pole Vault (3.35m)

Jaxon Moody – Discus (43.36m)

4x800m Relay Team

2nd Place

Adam Bedenbaugh – 800m Run (2:02.06)

Ryan Crooks – 1600m Run (5:10.77)

Jacob Lindler – Pole Vault (3.2m)

Conner Cromer – Javelin (38.92m)

Jaxon Moody – Shot Put (14.38m)

4x100m Relay Team

3rd Place

Conner Cromer – 800m Run (2:15.85)

Jacob Lindler – 3200m Run (12:06.03)

Luis Espinoza – 110m Hurdles (17.18)

Keshon Williams – Disucs (38.78m)

4x400m Relay Team

Girls’ Results:

Mid-Carolina High School | 1st | 191

Sauda High School | 2nd | 75

Newberry High School | 2nd | 75

Ninety Six High School | 4th | 24

Abbeville High School | 5th | 6

1st Place

Logan Shephard – 800m Run (2:48.66) *SB

Meredith Koon – 1600m Run (6:21.65) *SB

Helena Mewbourn – 3200m Run (15:11.74)

Brayle Brown – Long Jump (4.96m), Triple Jump (10.24m)

Emory Simpson – Pole Vault (2.9m)

Callie Wilbanks – Discus (34.6m), Shot Put (10.23m)

Anna Grace Morris – Javelin (29.72m)

4x800m Relay Team

2nd Place

Jennifer Boland – 100m Dash (12.90) *SB

Josie Shephard – 400m Dash (1:00.26)

Katileena Griggs – 800m Run (2:54.75)

Logan Shephard – 1600m Run (6:22.03) *SB

Zoey Buckley – 3200m Run (16:20.59)

Jada Peacock – Long Jump (4.89m)

Olivia Garbart – Javelin (25.57m)

Kamijah Wadsworth – Shot Put (9.8m)

4x100m Relay Team

3rd Place

Josie Shephard – 100m Dash (13.07), 200m Dash (27.05)

Helena Mewbourn – 1600m Run (6:36.97)

Anna Grace Morris – 3200m Run (16:28.78)

Jennifer Boland – 400m Hurdles (1:14.93)

Mya Dewelt – Long Jump (4.79m)

Brennen Banks – Pole Vault (2.45m)

Madyson Brown – Discus (26.05m)

4x400m Relay Team

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews