PROSPERITY, S.C. — Newberry College adds another local talent to their 2024 football roster. Mid-Carolina’s Bryson Counts committed to continue his education and athletic career with the Wolves.

The Mid-Carolina High School Athletics department made the announcement via Instagram on last week. Counts was crucial this season for the Rebels as they dealt with a lot of injuries. He started at guard on the offensive line and wasd the starting long snapper for all 11 games this season.

The class of 2024 senoir plans on majoring in physical education in college and will primarily focus on winning the starting long snapper job for the Wolves in Fall ‘24.

Congratulations and good luck to Counts at the next level.

