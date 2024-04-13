PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina(6-4,2-1 region 2-AA) varsity softball battled back in game two to win on a walk-off against Westwood(7-8, 1-3 region 5-AAAA) that helped them split the double-header.

The bad weather and spring break caused a lot of games to be rescheduled, but both teams were happy to be in action after the extended layoffs in the middle of the season.

The lady Rebels went extra innings in the first game but fell victim to a walk-off themselves in the first game of the double-header. They lost 8-7 in eight innings.

Mid-Carolina found themselves down again for majority of the second game and trailed 5-2 going into the fifth inning. The home team got a quick out to start the bottom of the fifth inning, but the fun was just starting. The lady Rebels got two base runners on second and third with the tying run at the plate. Gabi Riddle smacks a three-run homer over the head of the visitors’ left fielder to tie the game at 5-5.

The Rebels weren’t done and was able to add another base runner and still had two outs in their back pockets. Then, Mary Grace Bryant was able to rip a single down the third baseline for the walk-off.

“I just told them to be confident at the plate. We were down three and needed base runners. I told them, ‘Don’t try to take it in one swing. Go up, get on base and make something happen.’,” said Long. “We got a quick out with a pop-up then we fought. We got some girls on base and was able to drive in those three runs, which we needed desperately…My message was simply, ‘you are never out of the game so kept fighting for each other and good things will happen.”

Mid-Carolina will be back in action on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. against Chapin at home. Then, they will play Saluda twice on next week in two huge region games. The first game will be at Saluda on April 16 and he second game will be played at home on April 19.

