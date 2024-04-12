NEWBERRY — Great teachers go above and beyond for their students. Students benefit from those efforts in the classroom, but many adults also can name one, two or even more educators whose lessons and enthusiasm for learning has benefitted them long after the final bell rang on their academic careers.

The efforts of teachers who go the extra mile for their students are worthy of recognition and appreciation. Families who want to express their gratitude to teachers can do so in any number of ways.

· Write a note. A personal note from a student or parents or both can warm the hearts of teachers. Personal letters may not be as common as they once were, but they remain a thoughtful way to express gratitude and appreciation to people who have had a positive impact on a person’s life. That makes a personal, handwritten note an ideal and meaningful way for families to show their appreciation for a teacher.

· Pitch in at school when the opportunity presents itself. Teachers seek a helping hand at various points in a given school year. A teacher might ask for volunteers to assist with holiday parties or special school events or even request help coming up with extra school supplies or items needed for a particular project. In fact, a recent survey from the Association of American Educators found that public school teachers spend an average of $673 per year of their own money on school supplies. Parents can express their appreciation for teachers by responding with enthusiasm to requests for supplies, When responding, parents can ask teachers if there’s anything else they can do to help and offer to volunteer their services during class parties.

· Organize a class gift. A gift from the class around the holiday season and/or at the end of the year can let teachers know their efforts have not gone unnoticed. By pooling their resources, parents can give teachers an especially nice gift. A night out at a local restaurant or tickets to a show can make for a well-deserved excursion for educators who often work long past the school day to help students learn.

· Contact higher-ups at the school. An email or phone with a school principal or another higher-up in the local school system is another way for parents to ensure the efforts of a teacher are recognized. Let the higher-ups know when a teacher has made a positive impact on a child and how much their efforts are appreciated.

Many teachers go to great lengths to support their students. Families can recognize those efforts in a host of meaningful ways that will let educators know how much they’re appreciated.