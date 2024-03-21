NEWBERRY — Darius Elkins officially puts pen to paper and signs his letter of intent with Voorhess College. The Newberry High School senior started at point guard for the Bulldogs for four years. This season, he was named region 2-AA Player of the Year, all-region selection and all-state selection as a senior.

He also help lead the Bulldogs to 17-11 record, second round appearance in the state playoffs and the region 2-AA championship.

The signing took place on Thursday, March 14 in the gymnasium of Newberry High School. Elkins was accompanied by his current head coach, Adonis Hill, his teammates, family members, classmates, Newberry’s Atheltic director and of course his mother, Olivia Battle.

“I am just really excited for my son. He’s been working extremely hard to get here. He’s always had a basketball in his hand and we always knew he had a love and passion for the game. He has taken all the right steps to get where he needs to be. We are excited for him and happy about him being able to move forward. We’ll be sad that he is leaving but it is an exciting moment as well,” said Battle.

Hill also said a few words about his point guard as well. He got choked up, but was able to express how proud he was of Elkins and looked at the young players and simply said, “At the end of your career here, I want to see you on this stage signing to play in college when your time comes.”

As for Elkins, he was all smiles.

“It was a bond me and coach[James Williams] had with a connection from the beginning. The former coach[Voorhees], who was also my AAU coach, put it in my head that this was a good program,” said Elkins.

Elkins also added that he was looking forward to getting to campus so he could get to work. They will certainly need that work effort to help turn things around for a program that went 10-13 last season.

“Working! I want to get to work to prove myself and I know the rest will even out,” Elkins replied.

He will start praticing with his new teammates this week in Denmark, S.C. on their campus. Hopefully, the Tigers will get the same special four years from Elkins that Bulldogs’ fans got to witness. Congratulations and good luck at the next level.

