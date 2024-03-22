NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Board of Trustees has approved the new tuition, fees, room and board rates for 2024-25, the institution’s master plan for the coming decade, continuation of the college’s Tuition Promise, and many other items during its quarterly meeting.

The board approved a 1.97% increase in the tuition, fees, room and board rates for the coming academic year. The board also continued the Tuition Promise for the incoming class, which locks in tuition rates and guarantees students no tuition increase during their four years. The Tuition Promise will continue to guarantee returning students’ tuition rates at the point of their enrollment.

The board also approved a preliminary operating budget projecting revenue at $37.73 million, including an increase in institutional financial aid and scholarships, faculty and staff salaries and funding to support the new residence hall currently under construction to open in the fall of 2024.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes and appreciates our students, faculty and staff as the shining stars of Newberry College. Their combined dedication and talents are the bedrock for our College’s continued growth and success,” said Dr. Lenna Young, class of 1977 and chair of the Board of Trustees.

The board greenlighted the college’s master plan, a blueprint for campus development as programs, athletics and student enrollments continue to grow. Over the last year, the college has engaged with members of the college community about the campus’ accessibility, appearance, and space functions. Made in collaboration with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, the three-phase master plan seeks to address the present and future uses, needs and character of the institution’s physical spaces.

Major campus improvements on the horizon in the first phase include the college’s first student union, completion of the athletic stadium, classroom and laboratory upgrades, new student residences, a new home for the college’s expanding business programs, and bridging the gap between the buildings in the center of campus and the Center for Teacher Education on Speers St. The plan will continue to be reviewed and updated as needed.

“Our campus master plan is a declaration for a bold future — not only of how our physical spaces will grow and change, but of Newberry College’s commitment to a student-centered, accessible and inclusive environment,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “I would like to thank the many individuals, students, alumni, faculty and staff, who have devoted time and energy into formulating this plan for our College’s future.”

The board also granted tenure and a promotion to Dr. Jody Thompson, associate professor of psychology. Thompson joined the Newberry faculty in 2019. He holds a doctorate in applied experimental psychology with an emphasis in social psychology from Central Michigan University; a master’s in experimental psychology from Jacksonville State University; and a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Alabama.

Finally, the board honored two of its outgoing members — Larry DiBiase, class of 1969, and Eric Wells, class of 1987 — for their dedicated service to the college. The board also installed Sylvester Coleman, class of 1987, as an at-large member for a three-year term.