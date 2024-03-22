NEWBERRY – After 20 years of dedicated service to the Living Hope Foundation, John Glasgow has recently retired as Executive Director. His service to Living Hope and Newberry is greatly appreciated.

A new executive director has been named. “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Living Hope, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lemont Glasgow as our new executive director, effective February 1, 2024” announced Alan B. Davis, Chair of the Living Hope Board of Directors.

Lemont Glasgow has been involved with Living Hope for the past 20 years. He was a part of the steering committee that created Living Hope and has served as a board member for many years. Lemont is a native of Newberry and has a record of distinguished service to the community.

The foundation looks forward to Lemont’s strong and innovative leadership as Living Hope charts an exciting future of enhanced services to the Newberry area.