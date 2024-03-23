Rotary Club of Newberry held a ribbon cutting at the Free Medical Clinic on Kinard Street.

NEWBERRY — On Wednesday, March 13, the Rotary Club of Newberry held a ribbon cutting at the Free Medical Clinic on Kinard Street to unveil the renovations they helped contribute to.

The total cost of renovations totaled to $10,000, with half of the money coming from a grant and the other $5,000 coming from the Rotary Club.

“We accomplished a lot, including interior and exterior improvements,” said Rotary Club of Newberry President Donna Lominack.

Improvements included a new camera and alarm system, painting, lighting fixtures, floor work, shrubbery renovations and more. Local businesses helped with the renovations.

“A big thanks to the medical clinic board and their staff. Also, we had some outside businesses that helped with this project. Dave Carson with Fulmer Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, Rich Security, John Paul Whitaker with Whitaker Floor Coverings, Bobby Sanders with Sanders Landscaping, Jesse Baker with W.E. Baker and Son Incorporated, Mel and Kimberly Kitchens with SERVPRO of Newberry and Laurens,” Donna Lominack said.

Jesse Baker, a board member of the medical clinic, was awarded a plaque provided by the Rotary Club as a show of appreciation for everything she and the board helped with during the project.