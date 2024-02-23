Elkins takes home Player of the Year honors

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School celebrates four varsity basketball players named to region 2-AA all-region team announced on last week.

Senior point guard Darius Elkins racked up the accolades in his last season. He was named the region 2-AA Player of the Year, selected to the all-state team and was an all-region selection.

Sophomore big men Jamel Howse Jr. and AJ Jeter were also all-region selections. Jeter’s soft shooting touch, size and ability to take opposing big men off the dribble created a nightmare mismatch for most teams. Howse’s athleticism is all you need to know about his game. He’s not the most skillful basketball player, but his rebounding ability, defense, hustle and tenacity complimented the offensive ability of Jeter playing alongside each other.

Last but not least, Kenton Caldwell was the fourth member of the starting five for the Bulldogs to make the all-region team. The lefty ability to the spread the floor, make tough shots, handle the ball and make plays for others lifted Newberry to have one of the best guard duos in entire 2-AA region.

Congratulations to all four players and everyone is looking forward to see what they have in store for next season.

