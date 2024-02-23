NEWBERRY —The Newberry County Touchdown Club hosted their annual end of the year awards banquet on Monday, Feb.12 at the Community Hall center in downtown Newberry. The guest speaker was Mickey Plyler, who hosts a popular radio show in the Upstate on WCCP.
The awards honored student-athletes from all four area high schools and Newberry College by the Touchdown Club. The Newberry Observer also honored athletes with the First Annual Observer awards sponsored by Wilson Tractor. Sophomore receiver Jamel Howse Jr. from Newberry High School received the Donnie Shell Player of the Year award and the Observer Player of the Year award.
The other award winners are listed below and congratulations to all of the award winners.
All-County Players:
Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire
Blake Stribble, Whitmire
Zayne Gibson, Whitmire
Jared Acosta, Newberry High School
Kenton Caldwell, Newberry High School
Nolan Palmore, Mid-Carolina
Conner Cromer, Mid-Carolina
Wyatt Mazza, Mid-Carolina
Javon Conway, Newberry Academy
Thomas McLean, Newberry Academy
All Academic
Dalton Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina
Nolan Palmore, Mid-Carolina
Wyatt Harsha, Whitmire
Dierrius Dawkins, Whitmire
Noah Mills, Newberry High School
Bryce Satterwhite, Newberry High School
Josh Joyner, Newberry Academy
Quinn Waites, Newberry Academy
Newberry College Team Awards
Keith Desaussure- Offensive Player of the Year
Craig Barksdale- Defensive Player of the Year
Dwayne Wright- Most Valuable Player
