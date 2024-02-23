NEWBERRY —The Newberry County Touchdown Club hosted their annual end of the year awards banquet on Monday, Feb.12 at the Community Hall center in downtown Newberry. The guest speaker was Mickey Plyler, who hosts a popular radio show in the Upstate on WCCP.

The awards honored student-athletes from all four area high schools and Newberry College by the Touchdown Club. The Newberry Observer also honored athletes with the First Annual Observer awards sponsored by Wilson Tractor. Sophomore receiver Jamel Howse Jr. from Newberry High School received the Donnie Shell Player of the Year award and the Observer Player of the Year award.

The other award winners are listed below and congratulations to all of the award winners.

All-County Players:

Kayshaun Schumpert, Whitmire

Blake Stribble, Whitmire

Zayne Gibson, Whitmire

Jared Acosta, Newberry High School

Kenton Caldwell, Newberry High School

Nolan Palmore, Mid-Carolina

Conner Cromer, Mid-Carolina

Wyatt Mazza, Mid-Carolina

Javon Conway, Newberry Academy

Thomas McLean, Newberry Academy

All Academic

Dalton Woolstenhulme, Mid-Carolina

Nolan Palmore, Mid-Carolina

Wyatt Harsha, Whitmire

Dierrius Dawkins, Whitmire

Noah Mills, Newberry High School

Bryce Satterwhite, Newberry High School

Josh Joyner, Newberry Academy

Quinn Waites, Newberry Academy

Newberry College Team Awards

Keith Desaussure- Offensive Player of the Year

Craig Barksdale- Defensive Player of the Year

Dwayne Wright- Most Valuable Player

