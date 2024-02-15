LANDRUM, S.C. — The lady Bulldogs of Newberry(7-13, 2-5 region 2-AA) had their 2023-24 basketball season end on last Wednesday after a first round loss in the state playoffs to Landrum(24-3, 9-1 region 1-AA). The lady Bulldogs fell 77-21 to the lady Cardinals.

Newberry had to take their show on the road for a Valentine’s Day first round matchup in the state playoffs on the evening of Feb.14. The lady Cardinals showed the lady Bulldogs no love on this special day. They jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Bulldogs never led in this game and had one of their worst scoring totals as a team this season.

The Landrum trio of senior forward Savannah Brown(15,4 ppg), senior guard Kaylee Cortez(16 ppg) and sophomore guard Kylie Fortner(13.7 ppg) were too much to handle for the lady Bulldogs. The three players are all averaging double figures and put up their usual numbers in this contest. They also did it on the defensive end by holding Newberry to their third lowest scoring total in a game this season.

The lady Bulldogs had a disappointing first round playoff exit but still have a bright future. Daizee Williams will return next year for her junior season and they will only lose three players. They will need to look for a young guard to step up to replace starting senior point guard Jamiyah Williams.

Despite the roller coaster season, Newberry will have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. Congratulations to the lady Bulldogs on a wonderful season and like the fans, we are looking forward to seeing them in action again next season.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews