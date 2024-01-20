NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy varsity girls’ basketball team just can’t seem to shake off their losing ways. The lady Eagles(2-11, 0-7 region) lose 26-21 at home to Richard Winn Academy(7-4, 5-2 region).

The home entered Friday’s contest on a seven game losing streak that they were hoping to end against the visitors in their second matchup of the season. The lady Eagles lost 43-10 on the road at Richard Winn back on Dec. 5.

This contest was much closer but the Newberry Academy still found themselves on the losing end. Despite the tough loss, the lady Eagles had one of the better nights on the boards by grabbing 31 rebounds as a team. Khloe Cheeks had a team high nine points. Jayla Williams and Anna Lombardo both had six points each.

Newberry Academy will have a few days and then hit the road to face Cambridge Academy on Jan.23. Hopefully, they can end the regular season on a positive by picking up a few more wins down the stretch.

