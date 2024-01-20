NEWBERRY — Brea Boyd went off for 25 points and led the Mid-Carolina lady Rebels(12-2, 2-0 region) to a 49-30 victory over the lady Bulldogs of Newberry(5-9, 0-2 region) on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the much anticipated rivalry game.

Both teams met for the first time in the 2023-24 basketball season in front of crowded gymnasium at Newberry High School on a cold winter night. The first quarter was a low scoring, defensive battle for both squads. The lady Rebels held a narrow 7-3 lead over the lady Bulldogs at the end of the first period.

Mid-Carolina start to get things rolling on the offensive end in the second quarter behind Boyd. The lady Rebels sophomore guard had 10 points in the quarter and her team led 25-10 at halftime.

Things really start to get out of hand for the lady Bulldogs after halftime. They were outscored 15-8 in the third quarter. Boyd continued her dominant performance by adding another 14 points in the second half to her scoring totals.

“Brea bought it tonight. She hasn’t played up to the level that she played last year, don’t get me wrong, but she still has had a solid season. She’s still been doing all the little things right but tonight her shot was going in, she was attacking the basket more, made her free-throws and she was huge tonight,” said Rebels head coach Gary Wilbanks.

Josie Shepard finished the game with 11 points and was one of six Rebels to score in the blowout victory.

“Overall, we battled a lot of adversity with foul trouble and had some girls come in who hadn’t got many minutes in certain situations that stepped up huge for us. Kahmajah Wadsworth was one. She’s been getting minutes but as not as much as she got tonight. She was huge for us and it was just a great way to start region play. A rivalry game, in this environment and to come get a win, was huge!”

The Rebels’ defense also put the clamps on Newberry and they couldn’t find an offensive rhythm until late into the game when things were all but decided. They continued their winning ways and extended their win streak. They have now won six straight games after beating Newberry on Tuesday and Abbeville on the road on Friday night.

The lady Bulldogs finished the game 15 or more turnovers and now have lost four straight games. The final period was the only quarter they were able to reach double-digit points as a team. Shelarria Robinson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points.

Mid-Carolina will have another big region matchup against Saluda at home on Jan.23. Newberry had a quick turnaround against Saluda on the road on Jan.17 and then will return home on Jan.23 for a game between region game against Abbeville.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews