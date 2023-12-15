NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity girl’s basketball get revenge in a blowout home win over Union County. The lady Bulldogs defeated the lady Yellow Jackets 45-25 on Thursday evening at home.

The home team jumped on the visitors from the opening tip and didn’t let up. Both teams struggled with shooting the ball and had some turnover issues, but the lady Bulldogs were relentless on the defensive side of the ball.

They took a 20-10 lead into halftime and built their biggest leads of the game in the second half. The lady Bulldogs got up 31-16 at halftime and grew their lead to a wider margin in the fourth quarter. At one point in the fourth quarter, the home team held a 23-point lead.

The two teams met about three weeks ago on Nov.28th and the lady Bulldogs fell short on the road. They lost that game by one point but seized the moment to get revenge on the class 3A opponent.

Now, the lady Bulldogs will try to keep things rolling and get revenge on a Chapin squad that beat them 66-27 on Dec.1st. They will have a few days off before lacing them back up at home against the lady Eagles on Dec.19th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews