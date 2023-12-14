NEWBERRY — “The table is set. It is time for you to take a seat at that table so that you can eat, and so that you can leave no crumbs,” said commencement speaker Dr. John Lesaine to Newberry College’s graduating class of fall 2023. “I’m saying that you need to be committed to living a life of excellence. That everything that you do, you do it well. I know you’re hungry for greatness, and that’s great, but get this: the world is hungry for your greatness as well, because there is a great need for each and every one of you.

“Wherever it is that you go, whatever it is that you do, you need to show up as the best version of you,” he said.

Newberry’s commencement exercises, held Dec. 8 at Wiles Chapel, conferred degrees upon the largest fall class in school history.

The 91 graduates — 82 bachelor’s- and nine master’s-level — represented 11 states — California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee — and five other countries — Australia, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and Nigeria.

Among undergraduates, the most popular majors included business administration (12), exercise science (11), sport management (eight), nursing (seven), biology (five), health care management (five), health science (five) and psychology (five).

The master’s-level graduates, all from the organizational development & leadership program, ranged in background from recent undergraduate alumni to a president & CEO.

The college also inducted five graduates into the prestigious Bachman Honor Society, named for the college’s principal founder, which recognizes seniors who finish in the top 8% of their class. This semester’s inductees included Lauren Alston (Newberry), Bowdy Boyce (Bell Buckle, Tennessee), Emma Dowell (Mount Airy, North Carolina), Lillian Drury (Ballarat, Victoria, Australia), and Luke Seals (Ponca City, Oklahoma).

As is Newberry tradition, the Professor of the Year delivers the fall commencement address. In the spring, the Student Government Association bestowed the honor upon Lesaine, associate professor of physical education and a 2007 Newberry College graduate.

The college also honored the late Rev. Dr. Mike Beggs, professor of religion, who passed away Oct. 30, with an empty chair at the front of the chapel, draped with his cap and gown. Beggs’ portrait sat atop the chapel’s organ, beaming before colleagues and students alike.

“He was a tireless advocate for higher education and an inspiration to students, faculty and staff. We miss him dearly,” said Dr. Sid Parrish, vice president for academic affairs.