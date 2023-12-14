NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks and Recreation recently wrapped up their 2023 season with the Junior Chiefs and Peewee Jets being crowned as champs after two exciting championship games.

In the first game, the Peewee Jets dominated the Peewee Colts to win 28-0. It was the Jets second straight appearance in the championship game. Their appearance showed up a huge way as they dominated both sides of the ball and were able to hoist the trophy.

The second game between the Junior Chiefs and Junior Broncos was a much tighter contest. The Chiefs jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead with a touchdown pass.

The Broncos quickly responded with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 7-7. Then, they kept things rolling and seemed to be running away with the game.

The two-time defending champs found themselves down 20-7 to the Broncos with four minutes left in the ball game. There was no quit in the Chiefs though. They made a great late game rally that started with an interception, which they converted into a touchdown. Then, they scored another touchdown on a long offensive drive and converted a two-point conversion on a short pass to take a 21-20 lead with only 40 seconds left in the game.

Finally, the Chiefs defense was able to come up with a huge fumble recovery that sealed their third consecutive city championship,

Congratulations, to both the Peewee Jets and the Junior Broncos on winning championships and all four teams on an incredible season.

