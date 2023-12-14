PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina(3-4) varsity boys’ basketball team completed the regular season sweep against the Batesburg-Leesville(3-2) on Tuesday evening after defeating them 62-58 at home.

The two teams met each other a week ago, and the Rebels were able to get their second win of the season and second road win.

Both squads went back-and-forth in the opening quarter on Tuesday evening. Mid-Carolina jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, but the visitors went on a 7-2 run to quickly climb back into the game.

The Panthers shot the ball well from deep in the first quarter. They were able to knock down two big three-pointers to help fuel their run. They held a 15-12 lead going into the second quarter.

The Rebels started to dominate the paint and picked things up on defense in the second quarter. They were able to speed the tempo up and use their athleticism to create easy fastbreak points.

Despite the faster pace in the second quarter, the Panthers were able to neutralize Mid-Carolina’s second quarter surge by constantly knocking down their long range attempts.

It was tied 32-32 at halftime.

Both teams kept the fast pace, back-and-forth game going in the third quarter, but the home team started to pull away going into the fourth quarter. They went on a 10-2 run that started on the defensive end. The Rebels were able to force three turnovers on three consecutive possessions to go into the fourth quarter with a 49-43 lead.

Batesburg-Leesville stormed back in the opening minutes of the final quarter and tied the game at 49. The relentless Rebels didn’t fold and closed out the game by dominating the paint. Mid-Carolina’s big men Connor Cromer and Jacob Clark scored on the last three field-goals of the game. Then, the home team was able to seal the game at the free-throw line.

Clark finished with seven points. Cromer had 15 points and eight boards. TJ Floyd, starting point guard, had a game 16 points and seven assists. Sharpshooter Kaden Myers had 15 points in the game, including a big second quarter with nine points.

“We’ve been working hard in practice and the defensive side of the ball has been looking great. I also loved the ball movement I saw from our guys tonight. I felt like we made some strides offensively, in terms of moving the ball and running our offense a little bit better. I’m proud of our guys and big win for us tonight,” said Rebels head coach Kevin Winch.

The Rebels have now won the last three of four games and seem to be hitting their stride.

“At this point in the year it’s all about learning, growing and getting better. That’s what we are going to continue to try to do,” said Winch. “The wins are nice and hopefully we can keep it going, but as long as my guys are improving, were getting one percent better every day, then I’m happy. I know we will be ready come region time.”

Mid-Carolina will hit the road for the next two games. On Wednesday, Dec.13, they will face Woodruff and then Clinton on Friday, Dec.15th.

