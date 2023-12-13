PROSPERITY — The Lady Rebels varsity basketball team extend their win streak after destroying lady Panthers at home on Tuesday evening. Mid-Carolina(5-1) defeated Batesburg-Leesville 57-14 at home for their fifth straight win of the season.

The two squads had their first meeting exactly one week ago for Tuesday’s match-up and the result was much of the same for the second time around. Mid-Carolina dominated this game from start to finish and never trailed in the game.

The lady Panthers best quarter came in the first quarter. They scored seven points in the opening mark, which was a team high for the game, and only seven points for the remaining three quarters.

The home team was committed on the defensive end and that fueled their offense. They held a 37-10 lead at halftime and never let up.

Mid-Carolina’s defense forced eighth turnovers in the third quarter alone, and 13 total in just the second half. They played great on-ball defense and also forced the visitors into making a lot of mental mistakes when they weren’t coming up with steals off of deflections.

“They know if they don’t play defense, then they will not get in there. Defense travels,” said lady Rebels’ head coach Gary Wilbanks. “You’re not going to always make shots, but you got to bring it on the defensive end of the floor. We’ve been able to do that the last five games. We didn’t play bad the first game either, but they know everything starts on the defensive end of the floor with us.”

Three lady Rebels scored in double-figures to finish the game. Addie Bowers had a game-high 17 points, Brea Boyd had 14 points and Braley Brown had 11 points. Their average margin of victory during the win streak is 39.2 points. The offense also has been on a tear by averaging 53 points per game during the win streak.

“We are getting better, it’s obvious we are getting better. We are still making a lot of mistakes that would cost us against real good basketball teams, but I like where we are heading,” said Wilbanks.

Mid-Carolina will be back in action against Woodruff in road game on Wednesday evening. Then, will finish the week at Clinton in a rematch on Dec.15th. The lady Red Devils gave the Rebels their only loss so far this season.

