NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the individual who died in a law enforcement related shooting incident that occurred in the Whitmire area of Newberry County at approximately 9:30 P.M. on December 7, 2023.

According to Coroner Kneece, Mr. David Michael Kitchens, 35, of Whitmire was pronounced at the site of the shooting scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kitchens.