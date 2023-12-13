Sunday, December 10, was National Human Rights Day, accepted worldwide after the Declaration of Human Rights was passed by the United Nations in 1948. The declaration meant that human rights would be universally protected. It’s been recognized worldwide for 75 years, this year’s theme is “Freedom, equality and justice for all.”

Our nation’s leaders, from President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to politicians such as Hillary Clinton and UN Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, took to social media, patting themselves on the back for “respecting” human rights, stressing their importance and why they matter.

On Friday, these same leaders supported the United States vetoing a resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and halting the genocide that has taken almost 18,000 lives and injured tens of thousands more. Almost 10,000 of the victims of the “indiscriminate” bombing (which has killed 133 UN workers, 63 journalists and their families and more than 200 medical personnel, many of whom have been targeted by snipers) have been children. The U.S. was the only one on the 15-member council that vetoed the resolution, while the United Kingdom abstained.

On Saturday, the day before National Human Rights Day, President Biden skipped congressional review, enacting emergency authority to send 14,000 tank shells work $106.5 million. The sale is part of a larger 45,000 tank shell sale worth more than $500 million, stating that there are no plans to put conditions on military aid. These shells, alongside bombs and missiles, have been used to illegally target UN Schools, hospitals, refugee camps and civilian populated areas, all the while, American Zionists claim they are the true victims of this war.

Earlier last week, the House passed a resolution declaring anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism, that denounces anti-Semitism (a good thing to denounce and has no place in society), yet, why has there been no resolution denouncing the rise of Islamophobia? Furthermore, it is anti-Semitic to pass this resolution since not all Jews are Zionists, just as not all Zionists are Jewish. It is not wrong to be critical of a movement and a country that has led to the death and displacement of millions, especially when we have condemned actions as such in the past. And it is anti-Semitic and dangerous to tie Judaism directly to the Zionist movement and Israel, who are committing war crimes and violating human rights.

Raids and displacements have risen in the West Bank (which is not controlled by Hamas), as settlers illegally force Palestinians from their homes and land. Palestinian children as young as eight years old are arrested without a charge and the prisons allow for the torture and physical and sexual abuse of the children and other prisoners. In Jerusalem, Armenians and Christians are targeted by settlers, who spit on and assault them while trying to drive them out.

On December 10, on National Human Rights Day, the UNRWA found that 1.9 million Palestinians (85% of the population in Gaza) have been displaced since the start of the war. The conditions in Gaza worsen as the population finds themselves struggling to find food and clean water, safety from bombings and an influx of disease from the bodies, dust and rubble left by the constant bombing.

But our leaders care about human rights and protecting them, which is why they vetoed a resolution that was directed at protecting the human rights of the Palestinians.

This issue is not a left or right one. Democrats and Republicans have made their stance clear on the matter. It’s nice to see them agree on something. Too bad it isn’t putting Americans first or respecting democracy or protecting human rights. When the majority of the world and 68% of Americans support and call for a permanent ceasefire, our leaders should listen. Instead, they ignore the voices of the majority just as they ignore the screams of children in Gaza and the human rights violations committed by the IOF and Zionist imperialists. This is an issue of right and wrong. To support and be complicit in the removal and killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is to be supportive and complicit in genocide and ethnic cleansing. For our leaders to claim they support human rights while actively supporting the violation of human rights is disrespectful to both the victims and those who have died protecting human rights worldwide.

Until our leaders listen, it is up to us, the people, to continue calling for a ceasefire and fighting for true freedom, equality and justice for Palestine.