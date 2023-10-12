PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels(11-8-1, 4-4 region) went the distance with the Abbeville Panthers(12-3, 6-1 region) but fell short in five sets losing 3-2 on Tuesday evening in their regular season finale.

The lady Rebels were dominated in the first set and lost 25-16. The second set was much closer but the Rebels still fell 25-21. Then, the momentum shifted in favor of the home team and the lady Rebels began to storm back.

They took an early lead in the third set but quickly lost it to the lady Panthers. The Rebels prevailed and closed out the set on a 10-1 run to win the set 25-22.

The lady Rebels got off to another hot start in the fourth set and never looked back. They won the fourth set with a score of 25-19.

The crowd started to get into the match and both teams respective fan bases broke out into chants, yelling back-and-forth at each other before the fifth set began.

Both teams kept the intense battle going but the lady Rebels still had all the momentum. They held onto the lead until the bitter end but couldn’t close out the set and complete the comeback. Their efforts failed short after the Panthers took a 13-11 lead in the final set and never gave it up again. The Rebels fell just short, losing 15-13.

“This is a very good team and they are going to finish in second place in the section. So, battling like that is awesome. I am super proud of these girls and they battled as hard as they could. I can’t ask for anything more than that,” said Rebels head coach Michael Hansen.

The Rebels will finish third in region 2A-2 and are awaiting for the South Carolina High School Athletic Association to release the playoff schedule to see who and where they will play. Hansen is confident that his team would be ready to battle after their tough performance against the Panthers.

“I think this game helps a ton. We gained some confidence and our regular middle hitter was hurt today. Once she’s back and healthy, I think we are going to be even stronger. I am really looking forward to our playoff run. I think it’s going to be awesome,” said Hansen.

The playoffs start on Oct. 19th.

