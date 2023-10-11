On October 11, 1984, American Astronaut Kathryn D. “Kathy” Sullivan stepped out of Space Shuttle Challenger to demonstrate that satellites could be refueled in orbit. This marked her as the first woman to go on a spacewalk.

Sullivan, a PhD geologist/oceanographer, was one of six women in a class of 35 chosen to be shuttle astronauts and the third woman chosen to go into orbit. Her eight day mission included a number of tasks from the deploying of the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, making scientific observations of Earth and smaller experiments in the cabin, to demonstrating that satellites could be refueled in orbit.

For three and a half hours, Sullivan, alongside Astronaut David Leestma, partook in a spacewalking mission and operated the Orbital Refueling System (ORS), proving that orbiting satellites could be refueled. This was a key part in servicing satellites and ensuring the continued use of past and current satellites. Given the toxicity of the fuel, hydrazine, it was imperative that the two ensured that the refueling valves were properly sealed, avoiding any leaks or spills. Had the fuel leaked onto their tools or spacesuits, it could have contaminated the cabin, causing a number of health issues for everyone on board.

The mission was a success, despite the complications Sullivan faced. At the time, spacesuits were designed to fit men and men only. Although she said she found the suit comfortable, the suit’s knees and elbows did not line up with her own, leading to restrictive movement while operating the ORS.

Astronaut Sally Ride (the first American woman in space) was also aboard the Challenger, marking the mission as the first time two women were in space at the same time. The first woman to go to space was Soviet Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

Sullivan is a woman with a long list of achievements. She flew on two more space missions, was the first woman to explore the deepest part of the ocean in 2020 and so much more. She’s also received two appointments for positions from Presidents. One from Barack Obama as the Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs for the Office of Public & Intergovernmental Affairs. Her current position on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology was appointed to her by President Joe Biden.