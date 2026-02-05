The Dowd Family - Jada, Wesdon and Brycen.

Wesdon and Brycen Dowd have a snowball fight.

Butch Price and his two stuffed doggos enjoy the snow!

Tricia Price gets a picture in the snow as it began dusting her yard.

Nugget the Golden Retriever enjoys a day in the snow!

Annalise and Jameson Connor pose with their snowman!

At just three weeks old, Harry, Hermione, Ginny and Luna celebrated their first snowfall!

Kaylee Jeam Amick, 14 months, eating her snowball instead of throwing it!

Dana and Jason Long with their cat Waffles!

The duckies by Deedee Westwood’s pool didn’t stand a chance against the snow!

Daxton the Astronaut in Silverstreet pretending to be on Mars on a snowy day!

Griffin Owen and Clueso took full advantage of playing in the snow at their home on Boundary Street.

Daxton the Astronaut in Silverstreet pretending to be on Mars on a snowy day!

Hungry, hungry birds!

The duckies by Deedee Westwood’s pool didn’t stand a chance against the snow!

Dana and Jason Long with their cat Waffles!

Kaylee Jeam Amick, 14 months, eating her snowball instead of throwing it!

At just three weeks old, Harry, Hermione, Ginny and Luna celebrated their first snowfall!

Annalise and Jameson Connor pose with their snowman!

Waffles enjoying the snowfall!

Nugget the Golden Retriever enjoys a day in the snow!

Tricia Price gets a picture in the snow as it began dusting her yard.

Butch Price and his two stuffed doggos enjoy the snow!

The Dowd Family – Jada, Wesdon and Brycen.

Wesdon and Brycen Dowd have a snowball fight.