Griffin Owen and Clueso took full advantage of playing in the snow at their home on Boundary Street.

Daxton the Astronaut in Silverstreet pretending to be on Mars on a snowy day!

Hungry, hungry birds!

The duckies by Deedee Westwood’s pool didn’t stand a chance against the snow!

Dana and Jason Long with their cat Waffles!

Kaylee Jeam Amick, 14 months, eating her snowball instead of throwing it!

At just three weeks old, Harry, Hermione, Ginny and Luna celebrated their first snowfall!

Annalise and Jameson Connor pose with their snowman!

Waffles enjoying the snowfall!

Nugget the Golden Retriever enjoys a day in the snow!

Tricia Price gets a picture in the snow as it began dusting her yard.

Butch Price and his two stuffed doggos enjoy the snow!

Wesdon and Brycen Dowd have a snowball fight.

The Dowd Family - Jada, Wesdon and Brycen.

