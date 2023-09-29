NEWBERRY — The first half of the football season has been exciting in Newberry County. For starters, Whitmire beat Mid-Carolina for the first time in 22 years.

We have also witnessed some great individual performances as well. Jamel Howse Jr., Kayshaun Schumpert and Thomas McLean are three of the best offensive skill players in the area. All three players have put up 200 yards or more in at least one game this season.

We can’t forget about the Newberry Academy Eagles. They have already doubled their win total from last season and still are in contention for their first ever playoff berth.

So, the Observer sports’ staff decided to grade each team through the first half of their season. The grading scale will be a letter grade given based on strength of schedule, total number of wins and game-by-game performances from each of our four area high schools.

Newberry High School (2-3,1-0 2A region 4)

The Bulldogs started off the season hot with a lump-sided win over Union County but hit a bump in the road. They lost three straight games, which included losses to Clinton and Chapin, and fell short in two-point loss to Batesburg-Leesville. Then, the Bulldogs bounced back with a region road win over Keenan on Friday, Sept.22.

Jamel Howse Jr., BJ Jones, Cole Hutchinson and the Bulldogs’ skill players have produced this season but their offensive line has struggled to protect Bryce Satterwhite. They also have dealt with injuries to several starters on the offensive line and hasn’t been fully healthy in any game this season. Hopefully, the Bulldogs can find a solid group upfront and their starters can stay healthy for the second half of the season. They still have big games left against Mid-Carolina, Eau Claire and Columbia.

Grade: B+

Mid-Carolina (1-5, 1-1 2A region 4)

The Rebels started off the season 0-4 and were hobbled with injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They finally were somewhat fully healthy against Columbia and looked their best so far this season. Their defense only allowed six points and their offense scored 29 points, which was the most points they’ve scored in all of their games combined this season. Now, the Rebels are looking to make a strong push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Grade: C-

Whitmire (3-2)

The Wolverines had a head scratching loss against Carolina Academy following their bye week but got off to the most impressive start of any area team. They went on the road and pulled off a shocking win over the Rebels. Their three-game win streak is the most by any team in our coverage so far this season and their offense has been red hot, averaging 24.6 points per game. Kayshaun Schumpert, junior running back, has been nearly unstoppable this season. He already have three games of 150 yards or more rushing this season and is has nearly rushed for 700 yards total.

Blake Stribble, Ricky Hamilton and Tre Comer have also been key contributors to this high-powered offense that averages 24.6 points per game and scored 30 or more three times in a game this season. Their only problem is a roster that lacks depth. The Wolverines could be in for a deep playoff run if their key guys could somehow stay healthy.

Grade: A-

Newberry Academy (2-3, 0-2)

The Eagles have shocked a lot of people in Newberry County this season, including the Observer. They quickly pointed out how we predicted them to only win one game season. They surpassed that with their last win on Sept.22 over Christian Community Academy. Thomas McLean and Javon Conway are making their case for the best running back duo in the area. Both players have also made huge impacts on the defense as well. They will need to continue their stellar play in the second half of the season to make the playoffs. It will need to start with the Eagles picking up some region wins.

Grade: B-

