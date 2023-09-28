NEWBERRY — Each year, during the month of October, Newberry Electric Cooperative employees participate in efforts to increase the awareness of Breast Cancer.

NEC linemen and field workers wear their pink hard hats during the month of October and employees come together and do a group photo to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Most of us either have a loved one, a friend, or know someone who has been affected by Breast Cancer. Again, this year, NEC celebrates one of its own, who was stricken by the disease in April of 2020.

On April 2, 2020, NEC employee Deirdre Murphy got the news that nobody wants to get. She heard the “C” word. Dee was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ, a form of Breast Cancer.

She had many doctor’s appointments over the next few weeks to find out the extent of her case. She soon had a port installed and received Chemo treatments every three weeks for 15 months and then went through radiation five days a week, for six weeks. Unfortunately, no one was allowed to go back with her to receive her treatments due to COVID.

It was indeed a tough time for Dee, especially with COVID and not being able to be close to the ones who would offer her the love and support she so desperately needed.

She says, “I’m thankful for the support I received from family and friends, as well as my work family.”

Dee reminds everyone to that early detection is key, and to schedule regular mammograms beginning at age 40, or earlier if you have a family history or risk factors for the disease.

NEC is honored and thankful that, even though she continues to get regular checkups, Dee has been cancer free for three years. We salute her for the long, hard battle she endured. She is an inspiration and provides hope for cancer patients and their loved ones.