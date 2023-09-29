MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Newberry High School’s Jamel Howse Jr. and Mid-Carolina’s Jaxson Moody were selected as underclassmen to participate in the Joanne Langfitt Underclassmen Challenge tied to the Touchstone North-South Energy Bowl. The actual game is reserved for seniors during their senior year but this new challenge will shine light on talented underclassmen across the state.

The game will take place on Dec.8, 2023 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and will feature 150 players. Both players will be competing on the white team.

Howse Jr. has 20 receptions, 436 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. The 6-foot-4 sophomore is easily the best player in the area and recently took visits to Clemson and South Carolina.

Moody is a 6-foot-5 junior defensive lineman that has been dominant for the Rebels through five games. He has 24 total tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss.

Congratulations to both outstanding players and we know they will represent Newberry County well.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews