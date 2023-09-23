GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Whitmire Wolverines fall 41-22 on the road to the Carolina Academy Trojans on Friday night. The Wolverines came into the game hot on a three-game winning streak and fresh off of a bye week.

Head coach Andrew Campbell took full responsibility for the lack of offensive fireworks that fans have come accustomed to seeing from his squad in 2023. Besides the defensive battle against Mid-Carolina, the Wolverines offense averaged 38.6 points per game in three games leading up to this loss against the Trojans.

“I take full responsibility for the offense tonight. I put us some bad spots with the offensive play-calling and tried to get cute with some things instead of just sticking to our bread-and-butter,” said Campbell.

He also said that the offense did move the ball well but had trouble finishing drives. Penalties, mental mistakes and not finishing drives all contributed to the Wolverines second loss of the season.

“If it could go wrong, it went wrong for us tonight. Too many penalties and not being able to score at the end of drives really hurt us tonight,” said Campbell.

The Wolverines will have a chance to bounce back at home against Great Falls on Sept.29 in their first region game of the year. They will also be celebrating homecoming.

The full recap will be available in the newspaper on next Wednesday, Sept. 27.

