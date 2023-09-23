COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry High School got their second win of the 2023 season on the road against Keenan on Friday. the Bulldogs beat the Raiders 21-14 to improve their record to 2-3 on the season and get their first win in 2A region 4.

BJ Jones and Jamel Howse Jr. both found the end zone for the. Jones picked up his third rushing touchdown in as many weeks. Howse Jr. got his sixth touchdown reception of the season in just five games. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has reached the end zone in every game except for one.

Backup quarterback Kenton Caldwell shined with one passing touchdown and one on the ground. The dual-threat sophomore always provides a nice lift for the Bulldogs’ offense because of his ability to use his legs and arm to make plays.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed the lowest points (14) in a game. Despite the win,Bulldogs’ head coach Cedrick Jeter still feels their is room for improvement from his young squad.

“The defense played great tonight. We dropped two interceptions but also forced two fumbles. Our offense left some points out there and the game was much closer than it should’ve been. We have to work on some things still but happy to get the win. Now, we move on to the next one,” said Jeter.

The Bulldogs shake a three-game losing streak and will be on the road again on Sept. 29 to face another region opponent, Eau Claire.

