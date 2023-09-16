NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy drops their fourth straight game after a 52-6 road loss to Faith Christian. The Eagles traveled to Summerville, SC in hopes of returning back with a victory but did not.

Despite the loss, Javon Conway and Thomas McLean continue to star for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. McLean lead the team in tackles against the Knights and scored the Eagles only touchdown of the night. Conway is just an eighth grader but continues to prove he belongs on the field with the big boys. He was the most productive offensive player despite not reaching the end zone. The Eagles head coach Rich Doran kept his post game remarks short and simple.

“We just got to get better all-around,” said Doran.

All is not loss for the Eagles as of yet, but they have to get better on defense. This is their third consecutive game giving up 50 or more points.

The Eagles are now 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in the region. They return home next Friday, Sept. 22 for a match-up against Community Christian Academy located in Martinez, GA.

