PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels are officially in the win column after they beat Columbia 29-6 at home. The Rebels hosted the Capitals at Lon Armstrong Stadium in the 2A region 4 showdown that kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

Their season got off to a disastrous start with four consecutive losses, including being shutout in two of those games, but the Rebels were determined to turn things around. After dealing with a number of injuries to key players in the first four weeks, they are finally getting healthy just in time for region play.

Head coach Chris Arnoult said that his team had at least nine players out in each of their first three games of the season. Now, they are starting to put things together with a healthier roster. The 29 points were the most they scored in a game all season and the most points scored in each of their four previous games combined, which were 17 points in total.

The win over the Capitals also pushed them to 1-0 in region play and keep their hopes alive for a possible playoff push. The Rebels (1-4, 1-0) will try to get their second win of the season on next Friday, Sept. 22 against Gray Collegiate Academy at home.

The full recap will be available in the newspaper on Wednesday, Sept.20.

