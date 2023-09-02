NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy struggled big time at home against winless Laurens Academy. The Eagles fall 58-0 to the Crusaders and drop to 1-2 on the season.

The Eagles again struggled in the red zone. They made four trips to the red zone and came away with nothing. Head coach Rich Doran took this lump sided loss as learning lesson for his young Eagles.

“We are not very good team right now. We got to the red zone four times tonight and weren’t able to punch it in. We can sniff the red zone but can’t score. We will have a very hard week of practice to prepare to play probably one of the best teams in the state,” said Doran.

The Eagles will try to defend their home field again on next Friday, Sept.8 when they face Richard Winn.

