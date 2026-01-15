NEWBERRY — On January 3, the Carolinian Society held its annual Ball at The Old Newberry Hotel. Members and guests were received during the evening by this season’s debutantes and son and their mothers, along with Dr. and Mrs. Stephen Paul Bayuk, chairpersons of the Board of Governors.

Following a reception, James Channing Franklin introduced the Carolinian Society members who presented the debutantes and son. The presentations were followed by the Grand March, after which guests enjoyed dinner and dancing.

Miss Amelia Linden Long, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Norris Long, was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Alfred Gaillard Pickney Smith.

Miss Julianna French Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Boyd Smith, was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Grant Waldorf Taylor.

Mr. Alfred Gaillard Pickney Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Boyd Smith, was presented by his father.

Serving on the Board of Governors with Dr. and Mrs. Bayuk are Dr. and Mrs. John Campbell Lake, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Sean Frank Pomeroy, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Blackwell Johnson, Jr., and Dr. Charles Clinton Harshaw.

The Ball Committee was chaired by Mr. and Mrs. James Channing Franklin and included Mr. and Mrs. Kevin William Whitesides and Mr. and Mrs. Jared Luther Long.