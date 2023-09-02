NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs fell 42-7 to the Red Devils of Clinton in the first ever “Battle of the Belt.” The Bulldogs hadn’t beat the Red Devils since 2019, but they were hoping to change their misfortune this year after an explosive offensive performance against Union County in their season opener win on Aug.18.

Isaiah Glymph, junior wide receiver, scored the only touchdown for the Bulldogs on the night. Jamel Howse Jr. was held mostly in check and registered only 50 total yards of offense after he seemed unstoppable a few weeks ago.

Their wasn’t much of silver lining in this lump sided loss, but head coach Cedrick Jeter took the glass half full approach.

“We lost in the physical battle tonight. We have to be able to develop our guys in the weight room and get stronger as a team,” said Jeter. “We battle in the first half, but we got our butts kicked in the second half…..The one bright spot from this game was our defensive front. They played much better in this game than they did against Union County.”

The Bulldogs drop to .500 (1-1) and will finally play their first home game on 2023 on next Friday, Sept.8 against Chapin.

The full game recap will be available in print on Wednesday, Sept.6.

