NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles were grounded in week two of the season after soaring high in an impressive season opener win. They lost 32-16 to Oakbrook Prep at home. The Eagles didn’t have much success on offense, but Javon Conway played big for them once again. The rising eighth grade star scored the only two touchdowns for the Eagles.

The rest of the offense struggled, especially in the red zone. The Eagles made three trips to the red zone and failed to punch it in for a touchdown. Also, all three trip were inside of the five-yard line.

“We had a lot of factors that contributed to this loss tonight. They had much more depth than us and the heat also was a factor. We had a lot of guys were tired and cramping, but we also shot ourselves in the foot tonight with the mistakes we had in the red zone,” said head coach Rich Doran.

The hot temperatures played a major role for a lot of teams in week two. The start time for the game was moved from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The temperatures also affected practice schedules throughout the week. The Eagles now 1-1, will look to bounce back on Sept.1 against Laurens Academy for their second home game of the season.

The full recap of this game will be in the print edition on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBONews