WHITMIRE — A hot and humid night couldn’t slow down Whitmire’s offense against Spartanburg Christian Academy.The Wolverines picked up their first win of the season behind a big night from junior running back Kayshaun Schumpert. They played their first game at Legends Stadium this season in front of their home crowd and put on a show with a 32-19 win over the Warriors.

Schumpert rushed for almost 1,000 yards last year, but was held in check against Ware Shoals on the road in the season opener on last week. This week, he picked up where he left off at in 2022. The junior finished the game with over 200 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

“I kinda just wanted to make up for last week because I wasn’t too proud of my performance on last week. I just want to thank god and thank my line, especially my other backs out there on them jets [jet sweep] because I’m really not that fast. Every time we ran 22, I could count on Wyatt to come across the middle so I could have that back cut and just run,” said Schumpert.

He got his night started on the Wolverines first opening drive that went three plays and ended with Schumpert showing the defense the back of his jersey on a 65-yard touchdown run. He then followed that up with another touchdown run in the first quarter from about 20 yards out and gave his squad a quick 16-0 lead after they converted back-to-back two-point conversions.

The Wolverines’ defense also showed up big. They shutout the Warriors’ offense for three quarters, including two red zone stands in the first half that resulted in a failed fourth down attempt and a fumble inside the five-yard line.

They enjoyed a 24-0 halftime lead and Schumpert put the game away right after halftime with a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

The Warriors scored three touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to make the score respectable, but their offense struggled all game. They had some bright some spots and were able to move the ball, but couldn’t capitalize on opportunities.

The Wolverines improve to 1-1 and will hit the road to face Mid-Carolina in their next game on Sept.1.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBONews