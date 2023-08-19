NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles are feeling good about themselves after they start their 2023 campaign with a huge 44-22 win over Community Christian at home. They ran the ball extremely well and possibly saw the birth of a star in Friday night’s win.

The Eagles said their main focus was to get faster in the off-season and their speed was on full display. They rushed for over 300 yards on the ground and their offensive line dominated the line scrimmage. Thomas Mclean, sophomore running back, had 17 carries and 112 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns.

Javon Conway showed that age is nothing but a number. The eight grader had 11 carries and 185 yards rushing with one touchdown. The Eagles got off to a hot start in the first half and went into halftime with a 24-6 lead. They never looked back and cruised down the stretch.

“Great team win, but we’ve got to clean up some things. Thomas had a big night for us and our guys upfront played well. I also started an eighth grader tonight and he is going to be a really special player for us,” said head coach Rich Doran.

The Eagles already matched their win total of all last year with this season opener win. They will look to keep things rolling next Friday, Aug. 25 when they hit the road to take on Oakbrook Prep, which is the only team they beat last season.

