WHITMIRE — The Wolverines are more than what meets the eye and have two of the best leaders in all of 1A football in South Carolina returning to avenged last year’s disappointing end to the season.

It was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Whitmire football program heading into last season with first year head coach Andrew Campbell. They got off to a hot start with a 6-1 record, but dropped their last four games of the season and was bounced out of the playoffs following a 61-6 home loss to St.Joseph’s Catholic.

The Wolverines return starting quarterback Blake Stribble and the quarterback of their defense, linebacker Wyatt Harsha. Both players were voted team captains by their teammates. It’s no coincidence, but both players were also two of the top weapons to return from last year’s playoff team.

Stribble threw for 687 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and complete 59 % of his passes. The dual threat quarterback also ran for 270 yards and two rushing touchdowns as a sophomore. He now has a year under his belt with Campbell and is much more comfortable with their offensive playbook, which means bigger expectations.

“This summer, I went to a bunch of camps and learned some footwork stuff I didn’t know in the past. I also added a couple of yards to the ball [throwing]. I tried to improve on really everything overall,” said Stribble.

The junior also added that he’s excited that Coach Campbell and his other offensive coaches decided to open up the playbook to allow him to get more opportunities throwing the football.

Harsha returns for his senior season to lead a defensive unit that lost seven seniors last year whom were apart of the regular rotation. As a junior, recorded 49 tackles and had a tackle for loss.

This season, he will spend a significant amount of time at tight end in addition to his starting linebacker role.

“So, last year I was mainly just fullback and linebacker but seniors graduating they decided to move to tight end as well. I’ve been working to make sure I know everything and know my responsibilities at a different position. And I think that will help me,” Harsha said.

The Wolverines are certainly counting on both players to be leaders for this team if they want any chance at redeeming themselves from their disappointing end to last season. Both players have one thing in common and that is finishing the season much better than last year.

