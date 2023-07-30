NEWBERRY — For the tenth year in a row, the Newberry College baseball team has ended the 2022-23 season with the highest GPA in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC). The Wolves maintained a 3.456 GPA for the 2022-23 scholastic year.

Among the Wolves, sophomore infielder Jomar Lugo was named the 2023 SAC Wealth Enhancement Group Elite Award winner. The Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 Award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average in each of the league’s 23 team championship sports.

Junior Catcher Rhett Jolly was named 2023 Third-Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Five Wolves were named CSC Academic All-Region (Rhett Jolly, Jesse Free, Jomar Lugo, Kade Faircloth, and Joe LaFiora).

The Wolves had 38 players who made the SAC Commissioner’s honor roll in the 2022-23 season. The Commissioner’s honor roll is rewarded to players who maintain a 3.30 GPA throughout the school year.

The 38 athletes that made the Commissioner’s list include: Ryan Barnett, Cooper Gentry, Kade Faircloth, John Forrester, Luke White, Matthew Davidson, Trevor Testerman, Connor Hanley-Hodge, Wyatt Carey, Matias Marchesini, Jomar Lugo, Gabrial Rogers, Jesse Free, James Graham, Ryley Stout, Anthony Plotkin, Wesley Livingston, Rhett Jolly, Bryce Peterson, Scott Templeton, Hunter French, Bradford Brooks, Christopher Morrison, Bennett Roemer, Joseph LaFiora, Brayden Gilson, Colm O’Shea, Braylin Marine, Parker Fenton, Brody Winter, Rylan Brown, Jonathan Velez, Gunnar Erickson, Johnathan White, James Gibson, Kenneth Miller, Donovan Ford, Trevor Linaman.