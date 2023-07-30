NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recognized Councilmember Mary Arrowood for her time as tax assessor and councilmember at her final meeting on Wednesday, July 19.

Arrowood has served her home county as tax assessor since her return from Spartanburg County in 2007. In her 14 years as tax assessor, Arrowood completed three county-wide reassessments, three aerial flyovers, coordinated the conversion to the Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system, and oversaw the development of Newberry County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) and adding both GIS and assessor data online.

In November of 2020, Arrowood was elected to Newberry County Council and served on a number of committees including Finance, Personnel and Governmental, and Public Safety and Courts. She has contributed a great deal of time to Newberry County, in order to best serve it.

Arrowood announced her resignation following her daughter’s struggles with health issues and surgeries.

“It was a very tough decision, but as I said when I first announced, I put God first, family second and my vocation third,” Arrowood said. “She’s much better, but she needs her mother out there close to her side. With that, I prayed about it, and next thing I knew, my house was sold, and I was the one moving. So, I look forward to helping her and the rest of my family.”

All council members expressed their thanks and appreciation for Arrowood, saying how much they will miss her and wish her and her family the best.

“You’ve been a blessing and such a friend and confidant, and I just thank God for you,” Chairperson Todd Johnson said. “You are always prepared, and we will certainly miss that on the council. I admire you for always doing the right thing.”

