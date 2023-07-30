The beginning stages of the new Cook Out.

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has quite a bit of construction happening and new businesses on the horizon. In addition to the recent update from Wayne Redfern, director of planning and development with the City of Newberry, he has provided updates on three upcoming businesses.

First up is Cook Out, located in front of Tractor Supply on Main Street, Redfern said the footing and primary foundation elements have been completed at the future site.

“Up next for the property is the underground plumbing and electrical rough-ins. The property is on schedule to complete in September,” he said.

Bargain Hunt was recently announced as coming to the City of Newberry, the overstock/discount store chain will be located in the former Fred’s store (located next to Food Lion). According to Redfern, the business is expanding in the state and have locations in Easley and Greenville, with a Spartanburg location opening this fall.

“At present, they have installed a new loading dock and have completed some mechanical renovations,” Redfern said.

Redfern added that they will soon start on wall repair, lighting repairs and painting. While they do not have an exact date set to open, they hope to have Newberry’s location open in the late fall.

Another restaurant coming to the city will be a new steakhouse; there is no official confirmation on the name at present.

“The owner of Irene’s in Newberry has plans for a new steakhouse located on the right end of the Food Lion shopping center,” Redfern said.

Interior walls have been completed along with the primary wall finishes in the restrooms and kitchen, according to Redfern. He added that kitchen appliances are on site including the exhaust hood.

“Floor finishes in the kitchen should be the next work item, followed by the installation of the appliances and the kitchen hood. Once these are in place, the floor finishes in the public areas, millwork and restroom fixtures will be done,” Redfern said.

Their goal is to complete everything within the next two to three months.

