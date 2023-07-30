Newberry’s National Night Out will be held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry, the event will be from 6-8 p.m.

NEWBERRY – Neighborhoods throughout Newberry County are invited to join millions nationwide for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1.

Held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry, the event will be from 6-8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

The following agencies are set to be involved in this year’s event: Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, Newberry County EMS, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Newberry Fire Department, Westview Behavioral Center, Newberry County Rescue Squad Station 14, ServPro of Newberry, First Baptist Church, Komatsu, the National Guard, American Legion, the Lighthouse Ministry through Freedom Baptist Church, South Carolina State Transport Police, Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Newberry County Animal Control.

Nationwide, this is the 40th annual National Night Out, said Sergeant Caitlin Branch, who is organizing this year’s event. The event is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). The City of Newberry has held its own National Night Out event since 2011.

This event, Branch said, is not only to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, but to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and to generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts.

Many familiar games and activities will be back this year to include two bounce houses, activities with the Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, as well as a video game trailer that has previously been featured at the annual event.

New to this year’s event is a 360-degree photo booth and painting craft.

Pizza will be available for those who attend as well as popcorn provided by ServPro of Newberry and snow cones provided by First Baptist Church. These come at no cost to the community.

“Buddy cards” will be back again this year for children to get signed by local agencies to participate in the annual ping-pong ball drop. This event usually takes place towards the end of the night, followed by closing remarks, Branch said.

This year’s buddy cards will be available for signing between 6-7 p.m.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said that National Night Out was another great opportunity for police and the community to come together in a positive environment, enjoy each other and strengthen their relationship.

“Please come out and let’s work together to get this village back in order,” he said.

It is undetermined at this time, Branch said as to if there will be a shuttle for community transportation. However, if a shuttle is secured, this information will be posted on the City of Newberry’s National Night Out event page on Facebook. Closer to the event, those interested in potential shuttle service may contact the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 for any updates.

