Wolves ranked 11th in Division II

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Women’s Golf team was honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Tuesday (July 18) with an All-Scholar Team GPA Award as the Wolves were ranked the No. 11 team in Division II for the 2022-23 academic year.

With an exemplary team GPA of 3.778, Newberry was the only South Atlantic Conference member named to the Top 25.

“When I got here two years ago, we were average on GPA. I’ve stressed incredibly that you have to be a good student, and you have to have a good attitude,” Head Women’s Golf Coach Charles Van Horn said.

Throughout the year, the team boasted eight student-athletes with GPAs of 3.5 or higher, including four with a 4.0.