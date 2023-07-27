NEWBERRY — A fatal collision occurred on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:40 p.m., according to Corporal David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on the intersection between S.C. 395 and S.C. 34. The deceased, a City of Newberry Police Department, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Taurus, headed southbound on S.C. 395, when he collided with a 2022 Freightliner Tractor Trailer that was eastbound on S.C. 34.

The officer was transported to the hospital by EMS where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital by EMS, sustaining injuries.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the officer, at this time.

The collision is under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman asks that the officer’s family and the community be lifted in prayer as we try to find peace in this tragedy.

