NEWBERRY – The Newberry College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its decision to extend relationship with Adidas and First Team Sports Center of The Carolinas as the apparel supplier for the Wolves.

First Team Sports has been locally owned and operated in Greenville since 1994.

“We have enjoyed our long-standing relationship with First Team and are excited to extend our partnership.” Newberry Athletic Director Sean Johnson said. “We are also honored to continue to have the Adidas brand representing our student-athletes.”

“We at Adidas are extremely excited to extend our partnership with Newberry College.” Adidas sales rep. Matthew Holt said. “We look forward to continuing to supply the best products and innovate for the future with Newberry student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

“It gives us great pleasure and excitement to show our gratitude to Newberry College for signing another contract with First Team Sports and Adidas to supply their Adidas sportswear Needs,” owner of First Team Sports Mike Miros said. “We would like to thank all of those involved with this endeavor for entrusting First Team Sports and Adidas with this opportunity and ongoing partnership. We’re confident this relationship will be as successful as in previous years. We look forward to working with Newberry College Athletic staff and offer our best wishes for the upcoming season.”