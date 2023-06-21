NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Chapin-Newberry American Legion baseball team captured two home victories last week, defeating Camden 4-2 Wednesday and West Columbia 8-1 Thursday.

The victories were much needed as Chapin-Newberry moved to a 2-3 record, after dropping the first three games of the season.

“It was great to get all of our guys back from vacation and see what we thought this team would look like from the beginning,” said Coach Dylan Skinner. “We played great the past two games and got some wins in the win column. We’re hoping to get some more this week to keep this thing rolling in the right direction.”

Camden, who played in the American Legion World Series last year, was unbeaten entering Wednesday’s game at Newberry College. However, Jake Rogers of C-N had a strong outing, allowing only two runs over six and 2/3 innings, and George Schodowski got the final out to earn the save.

Camden took an early lead before C-N battled back. Michael Lindler and Wilson Wages each doubled to lead C-N hitting.

On Thursday, Jace Martin, a Newberry College commitment, pitched six innings to earn the win, yielding only four hits and striking out five. Lindler again helped lead C-N hitting, going 3-4 with a double, triple and 2 RBI’s. Caleb Taylor was 2-3 with a double and an RBI and Brady Yarborough was 2-4 with an RBI.

At week’s end, Chapin-Newberry (2-3) was third in region standings, trailing Richland (6-1) and Camden (4-2), while leading Lexington (2-4) and West Columbia (1-5).