NEWBERRY – After one of the most memorable freshman campaigns in recent Newberry softball history, freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) was named to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association Southeast Region Second Team, as announced by the association on May 10.

Mattas led the Wolves in homeruns (10), runs scored (43), and slugging percentage (.681). Her batting average, .380, was the third-highest among qualified batters for the 2023 Wolves and tied for the 14th-best average in the South Atlantic Conference. The freshman’s 10 homeruns put her tied for 12th in the SAC while 43 runs scored was good for a tie for eighth place in the conference.

The Duncan native also sits atop the team’s leaderboard for RBIs with 46 alongside junior Sierra Brogdon. The pair are tied for eighth in the category for the SAC.