Seven named to All-Tournament Team

NEWBERRY — Junior Jacob LeBron (Lexington) was named the Tournament MVP of the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Baseball Tournament after the No. 10 Wolves picked up their first tournament title since 1999. Seven Newberry student-athletes, including LeBron, were named to that All-Tournament team as selected by the coaches of the top four finishers in the tournament.

LeBron was joined by freshman Bennett Roemer (Bluffton), sophomore Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.), sophomore Ethan LeBron (Lexington), sophomore Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.), sophomore Donavan Ford (Greenville) and senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) as the members of the All-Tournament team for the Wolves.

The Wolves return to action tomorrow as they welcome in nationally ranked Tampa to the Smith Road Complex for the final tune-up of the regular season before the NCAA Tournament kicks-off next week.