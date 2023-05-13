PROSPERITY — Jacob Barnes, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, will head to Erskine College to play baseball after recently signing his letter of intent.

Barnes, 18, has been playing baseball since he was about three years old and he has been playing at Mid-Carolina since the seventh grade. He chose Erskine because he loved the campus and it felt like home.

“I also loved how the coaches welcomed me in with open arms,” Barnes said.

While attending Erskine, Barnes said he plans on majoring in civil engineering. When it comes to playing at the collegiate level, he said he is looking forward to playing and meeting new people to help along the way.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.