NEWBERRY — The Newberry College baseball team continues to climb up the national rankings as they sit No. 5 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll, released by the organization on Wednesday, April 12.

Despite only playing one game since moving into sixth place in the poll last week, and falling to their opponent, the Wolves were still able to move up a spot in the rankings. Due to the timing of the Catawba games on Monday afternoon, they were not taken into account in this poll.

Newberry remains the highest ranked team in the South Atlantic Conference, but are joined in the rankings by Lenoir-Rhyne who currently sits No. 15 in the polls and is the final conference opponent for the Wolves in the regular season.