NEWBERRY — In the first NCAA Division II regional rankings of the season released on April 12, the Newberry College women’s tennis team (13-3, 8-2 South Atlantic Conference) earned the No. 6 ranking in the southeast region. The NCAA’s regional rankings are how the association determines the field for the NCAA tournament following the conference championships. The Wolves also appeared in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings, also released April 12, coming in at the No. 11 spot nationally.